Torrens is starting as the designated hitter and batting seventh in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.

Torrens has appeared in 12 games so far and has looked good with his limited chances, slashing .313/./389/.375 across 16 at-bats. He's been better against lefties than righties during his career, so the matchup Sunday against Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw makes sense. Torrens will likely slide back to the bench in the team's next game Tuesday.