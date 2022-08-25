Farrell did not factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and no walks over 4.1 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

In his first start after being called up, Farrell mostly held the Cardinals in check as the only damage on the night came from a Lars Nootbaar solo home run in the fifth. That said, he was fortunate that the Cardinals only got to him for one run as they recorded multiple hits in both the third and the fourth innings, and he managed not to walk a batter despite throwing only 43 of 71 pitches for strikes. It is unlikely Farrell will stick in the rotation, but if he does, he would likely draw a matchup against the Blue Jays next week.