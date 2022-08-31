Farrell is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays in Toronto, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Due to a doubleheader with the Cardinals early last week, Farrell was summoned from Triple-A Iowa to join the Cubs as a temporary sixth starter. After giving up one run over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against St. Louis last Wednesday, Farrell made a relief appearance in Milwaukee over the weekend, but he'll be needed in the rotation once again for the series finale in Toronto because scheduled starter Justin Steele wasn't able to enter Canada due to his vaccination status. Steele had been day-to-day with a back injury coming out of his most recent appearance, but assuming the lefty is ready to slot back into the rotation next week, Farrell could find himself back in the bullpen or at Triple-A following Wednesday's start.