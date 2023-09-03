Stroman (ribs) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday, Andy Martinez of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Stroman is at the Cubs spring training facility in Arizona and will return to the mound Monday for the first time since being diagnosed with the rib fracture in mid-August. The right-hander originally landed on the shelf Aug. 2 with hip inflammation before the rib issue was eventually revealed. Stroman was shut down from throwing for a couple weeks before he resumed playing catch Wednesday, so he'll likely require a few bullpen sessions before being cleared to face live batters.