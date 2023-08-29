Stroman (hip/ribs) was cleared for light activity Tuesday following an examination of the fracture in his right rib cage cartilage, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The exam showed a good amount of healing in his rib cage, but there remains no exact timetable for Stroman's return to the Cubs' starting rotation. He originally landed on the injured list Aug. 2 due to right hip inflammation and is probably still at least a couple of weeks away from being able to pitch in live games.