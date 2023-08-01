Stroman (10-8) took the loss against Cincinnati on Monday, allowing six runs on six hits and two walks while striking out two batters over three innings.

Stroman got through a scoreless first frame Monday before giving up three runs in each of the second and third innings. He wasn't allowed to go back out for the fourth, ending with his second-shortest start of the campaign. Stroman picked up a win and a quality start in his first outing following the All-Star break, but he's imploded since, allowing 17 earned runs over 10 frames while recording a 10:8 K:BB in his past three appearances. The veteran looked like he could be in the NL Cy Young conversation after posting a 9-4 record with a 2.28 ERA across his first 16 starts of the campaign, but he's well out of earshot for that award now that his ERA has climbed all the way up to 3.85.