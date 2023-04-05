Stroman and the Cubs won't play Wednesday against the Reds after the game was postponed due to inclement weather in Cincinnati.

The two teams will make up the postponed game as part of a split doubleheader Sept. 1. Assuming Stroman didn't go through too extensive of a warmup before Wednesday's game was ultimately postponed, he shouldn't have to be pushed back in the rotation and will likely start the Cubs' next contest Friday versus the Rangers at Wrigley Field.