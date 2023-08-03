Cubs manager David Ross said Wednesday that he expects Stroman (hip) will be ready to return from 15-day injured list around when he's first eligible for activation Aug. 16, ESPN.com reports. "He's still only going to miss one start with the off days we have, and he'll be able to work on some stuff with the time he's going to have down, so I thought it was an optimal time [for Stroman to go on the IL]," Ross said.

Stroman was placed on the IL on Wednesday due to right hip inflammation, an injury the right-hander said has been affecting his mechanics of late. The hip issue would help explain his stark decline in performance over his last seven outings, as Stroman has turned in just one quality start during that stretch while going 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 1.93 WHIP over 30 frames. Stroman's move to the IL opened up a spot on the 26-man active roster for reliever Jose Cuas, whom the Cubs acquired Monday in a trade with the Royals.