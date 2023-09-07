Stroman (ribs) threw a 29-pitch live batting practice session Thursday in Arizona, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Stroman has now advanced to facing live hitters as he works back from a rib cage cartilage fracture. On the shelf since late July, the 32-year-old right-hander appears to be nearing a minor-league rehab assignment and might be an option again for the Cubs' rotation in a couple of weeks. When healthy this season, Stroman has posted a 3.85 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 111:50 K:BB in 23 starts covering 128.2 innings.