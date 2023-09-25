Stroman is slated to start Thursday's game in Atlanta.

After making his first two appearances as a reliever following his activation from the 15-day injured list Sept. 15, Stroman rejoined the rotation Saturday. However, he was capped at three innings while taking a no-decision against Colorado, giving up three runs on five hits and one walk. Though Stroman will make a second straight turn through the rotation, he could be capped at around 75-to-90 pitches after building up to 64 on Saturday. The Cubs could once again choose to deploy Stroman in tandem with Javier Assad, who tossed four scoreless frames in relief of the right-hander against the Rockies.