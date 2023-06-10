Stroman (7-4) allowed two runs on six hits and four walks while striking out five over 6.2 innings to earn the win Friday over the Giants.

The four walks were a season high, but it was an otherwise strong performance once again for Stroman. He's on a five-start winning streak, allowing just six runs (five earned) over 35.2 innings in that span. He's now at a 2.42 ERA with a 1.04 WHIP and 73:31 K:BB through 85.2 innings over 14 starts this season. While his walk rate remains high, Stroman's been effective at navigating the free passes, which he'll try to continue doing next week versus the Pirates.