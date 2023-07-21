Stroman (10-7) took the loss against St. Louis on Thursday, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and four walks while striking out four batters over 3.2 innings.

Stroman has been one of the National League's top starters this season, but he didn't have his best stuff against the Cardinals. The right-hander threw just 56 of 99 pitches for a strike and tied a season high with four walks, notching fewer than four innings for the third time on the campaign. Stroman allowed only one run over six innings in his previous outing, but he's been struggling overall since the end of June, posting a 6.46 ERA and 1.65 WHIP with a 22:12 K:BB across 23.2 innings over his past five starts. Stroman's season ERA of 3.09 is still very solid, but it's reasonable to be concerned about his recent downturn.