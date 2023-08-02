The Cubs placed Stroman on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with right hip inflammation, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The transaction is retroactive to Tuesday, so the earliest date Stroman will be eligible for activation is Aug. 16. Stroman wasn't known to be dealing with an injury coming out of his most recent start Monday, but he'll be deactivated after enduring a rough stretch over the past month. In his last seven starts, Stroman has gone 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 28:16 K:BB in 30 innings, taking some luster off of what had been his second All-Star campaign. Hayden Wesneski could be the Cubs' top choice to replace Stroman in the rotation.