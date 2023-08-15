The Cubs are expected to bring Stroman (hip) back from the 15-day injured list to start Wednesday's home game versus the White Sox, Meghan Montemurro and Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune report.

Stroman apparently checked out fine following his 50-pitch bullpen session Friday in Toronto, setting the right-hander up for a return from the IL when first eligible. Given the hefty workload he handled during the side session, Stroman could be in line for close to a normal pitch count as he steps back in the Chicago rotation for the first time since July 31. The Cubs will hope that Stroman's brief shutdown period will be enough for him to fully move past the right hip issue and regain the form he showed earlier in the season that earned him his second All-Star selection. In his last seven starts before going on the IL, Stroman went 1-4 with a 9.00 ERA and 1.93 WHIP in 30 innings.