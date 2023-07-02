Stroman (9-6) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

Stroman exited his previous start after 3.1 innings due to a finger blister, but he had recovered enough by Saturday to take his turn in the rotation. The right-hander struck out four of the first six batters he faced and finished with seven punchouts, but the Guardians got to him for three singles in the sixth frame, with all three of those batters coming around to score (two after he departed). Stroman has given up 11 runs (eight earned) over his past nine innings across two starts, increasing his season ERA from 2.28 to 2.76.