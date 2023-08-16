Stroman was diagnosed Wednesday with a right rib cage cartilage fracture and is without a timetable to return from the 15-day injured list, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Stroman initially appeared on track to come off the IL when first eligible to start Wednesday's series finale with the White Sox, but that plan was scrapped after he reported renewed discomfort in the rib cage area Tuesday. Follow-up tests have now confirmed the nature of Stroman's setback, and the two-time All-Star now looks as though he could be out through the end of August, if not longer. While Stroman remains on the mend, Drew Smyly could make his return to the rotation when the Cubs require a fifth starter again during next week's series in Detroit.