Stroman (2-0) picked up the win in Friday's 2-0 victory over the Rangers, allowing two hits and three walks over six innings while striking out six.

The right-hander fired 52 of 89 pitches for strikes in another strong performance, and after blanking the Brewers on Opening Day, Stroman is now the first Cubs pitcher to begin a season with two straight starts of at least six scoreless innings since Mike Bielecki in 1991. Stroman isn't known as a big strikeout pitcher, but he'll take a 14:6 K:BB through 12 innings into his next outing, likely to come at home next week against the Mariners.