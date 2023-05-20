Stroman (3-4) picked up the win in Friday's 10-1 rout of the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.
The veteran right-hander cruised to his eighth quality start in 10 outings so far this season, but the win was his first since April 7. Stroman will take a 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 56 innings into his next start, which is likely to come at home next week against the Mets.
More News
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Hit hard early in loss•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Takes tough-luck loss•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Sharp but settles for no-decision•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Yields two runs in no-decision•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Struggles with power•
-
Cubs' Marcus Stroman: Tosses six scoreless innings•