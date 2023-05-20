Stroman (3-4) picked up the win in Friday's 10-1 rout of the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out four.

The veteran right-hander cruised to his eighth quality start in 10 outings so far this season, but the win was his first since April 7. Stroman will take a 3.05 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 51:21 K:BB through 56 innings into his next start, which is likely to come at home next week against the Mets.