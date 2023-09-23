Stroman did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk over three innings against Colorado. He struck out two.

Stroman wasn't particularly sharp in his first start since landing on the injured list Aug. 2, needing 64 pitches (39 strikes) to make it through three frames and allowing three earned runs in the second inning. In the first half of the season, he posted a 2.96 ERA and 1.11 WHIP across 112.2 innings, earning Stroman an All-Star nod for the second time in his nine-year MLB career. However, the second half hasn't been so kind to the veteran righty, as he endured a six-week stay on the injured list and has posted a 9.41 ERA with a 1.95 WHIP across 22 innings since the All-Star break. If he remains in the rotation, Stroman currently lines up to face the Brewers on the road in the Cubs' final regular-season series.