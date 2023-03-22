Stroman announced via his Twitter account that he will start Opening Day for the Cubs against the Brewers next Thursday

Stroman will get the ball against Corbin Burnes for the opener. The right-hander was limited to just 138.2 innings in 2022, but he pitched relatively well in his 25 starts with a 3.50 ERA and 119:36 K:BB ratio. Stroman will never be a fantasy ace because he doesn't miss enough bats, but he should again be a solid if unspectacular option in 2023.