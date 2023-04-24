Stroman (2-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits and one walk over five innings in a 7-3 loss to the Dodgers. He struck out five.

Stroman had his worst outing of the early season, giving up five runs over five innings after allowing just two runs through 24 innings prior to Sunday. Each of the five runs came on home runs, as Stroman gave up a two-run shot to Mookie Betts in the third inning before Max Muncy and J.D. Martinez swatted back-to-back long balls in the sixth, resulting in Stroman's removal. Through five starts, Stroman is averaging a career-high 9.31 K/9 to pair with a strong 2.17 ERA and 1.00 WHIP.