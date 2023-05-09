Stroman (2-3) allowed two runs on four hits and a walk over six innings Monday, striking out six and taking a loss against the Cardinals.

Stroman allowed a run in the second and sixth innings but didn't face much trouble otherwise. He once again didn't receive help from his offense and fell to 0-3 over his last six starts despite allowing two or fewer runs in five of those. Stroman owns a strong 2.28 ERA with a 44:17 K:BB across 47.1 frames. The 32-year-old tied his season low with 89 pitches but also tied his season best with 14 whiffs. Stroman is currently expected to start in Minnesota this weekend.