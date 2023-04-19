Stroman did not factor into the decision Tuesday, allowing zero runs on two hits and two walks over six innings against the Athletics. He struck out five.

Stroman has settled into his role nicely as the Cubs' ace, as his current 0.75 ERA is second only to star Mariners hurler Luis Castillo. The veteran righty has now pitched scoreless games in three of his four appearances, and he's thrown six innings in each of them. While fantasy managers will certainly appreciate this level of consistency, it's worth noting that maintaining this level of play all year long will be difficult. Next up is a home tilt against the Dodgers in a few days.