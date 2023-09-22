Stroman will start Saturday's game in Chicago against the visiting Rockies, Tony Andracki of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Stroman has been working in relief since he returned last Friday from a several-week absence to heal a bout of hip inflammation and a rib cage cartilage fracture. He didn't throw more than 31 pitches in a single outing during his stay in the bullpen, but the right-hander has presumably stretched himself out in side sessions with designs on jumping back into a rotation role. Colorado is typically a very beatable team on the road, so Stroman might carry some fantasy streaming appeal in Saturday's matchup even if his workload has to be somewhat monitored.