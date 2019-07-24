Maldonado is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.

With starts in four of the Cubs' previous seven games, Maldonado appeared to overtake Victor Caratini as the team's primary backstop, but both should see their roles decline considerably moving forward. Chicago reinstated two-time All-Star Willson Contreras (foot) from the 10-day injured list Wednesday and inserted him into the lineup behind the plate for the series finale. Assuming Contreras makes it out of the contest OK, he'll likely shoulder a heavy workload at catcher the rest of the way.