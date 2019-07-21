Maldonado is starting at catcher and batting eighth in Sunday's game against the Padres.

Victor Caratini started behind the plate Saturday, but Maldonado will spell him Sunday in what will be his third start with his new team. Regular catcher Willson Contreras (foot) is still on the injured list, though he took batting practice Saturday. Caratini and Maldonado will continue to split duties behind the plate for however long Contreras remains out, with Caratini a favorite to receive an edge in playing time.