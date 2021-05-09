Duffy is starting at third base and batting first in Sunday's game against the Pirates.

Duffy delivered a go-ahead single off the bench Saturday, so he'll be rewarded with a start and leadoff duties in the series finale. The 30-year-old has seen more regular playing time at third with Kris Bryant shifting to the outfield to cover for Ian Happ (ribs). Duffy is slashing .309/.418/.364 through 55 at-bats, so he's making a case for continued playing time even after Happ returns from the injured list.