Cubs manager David Ross said that Duffy (back) will resume a buildup program for baseball activities in the next few days after "everything was good" Friday during his checkup with a team doctor, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Duffy has been sidelined since late May with a lower-back strain, but he finally appears to have taken a step forward in his recovery after being in a holding pattern for much of the past month. He should serve as a utility infielder for the Cubs once reinstated from the 10-day injured list, likely in early July.