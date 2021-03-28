Duffy had his contracted selected by the Cubs on Sunday and will be on the Opening Day roster, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Duffy was a non-roster invitee to camp but he impressed the coaching staff this spring, and the 30-year-old gives the Cubs a veteran option who can play both corner infield positions. Ildemaro Vargas was designated for assignment to make room on the roster. Eric Sogard, who was also a non-roster invitee to camp, will join Duffy on the Chicago bench. Duffy likely won't play enough to be fantasy relevant, though that could change if there any injuries to the regular starters.