Cubs manager David Ross said Duffy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals due to "low back tightness," Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Ross seemed to suggest Duffy's injury is a day-to-day concern, so the 30-year-old could be available off the bench and may be ready to rejoin the lineup following Monday's team off day. Duffy has been an unsung hero for the Cubs this season, batting .278 with a home run and three stolen bases across 106 plate appearances.