Duffy went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and five RBI in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning loss to the Tigers.

His first long ball of the season came off Alex Lange in the fifth inning, giving the Cubs a 7-6 lead -- the third of four leads on the day that would eventually slip through their fingers. Duffy continues to see consistent playing time in May, slashing .282/.310/.436 in 42 plate appearances on the month, but he'll need to keep hitting to avoid falling into a bench role now that the team's roster is mostly healthy.