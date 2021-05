Duffy is starting at third base and batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Reds.

Duffy will be making his second start of the weekend series, as the Cubs have been using Kris Bryant in the outfield more frequently with Joc Pederson (wrist) on the injured list. Pederson is traveling with the team but has yet to be activated, so Duffy should continue to have some short-term fantasy value with the elevated playing time. He's slashing .275/.408/.300 through 40 at-bats this season.