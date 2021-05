Duffy is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals.

David Bote will step in at third base in place of Duffy, who has emerged as a regular at the position while Kris Bryant has taken on more work in the outfield over the past few weeks. Duffy had started in each of the Cubs' previous eight games, going 8-for-33 with a home run, a double, five RBI and five runs over that stretch.