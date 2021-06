Duffy (back) said Saturday that he is hoping to return sometime around next month's All-Star break, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Duffy was previously thought to be targeting an earlier July return, but he said that he doesn't want to try too hard to "force" his way back from the injury. The utility man was enjoying a solid campaign at the plate prior to the back issue landing him on the IL on May 25, slashing .278/.377/.356 across 106 plate appearances.