Duffy went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Monday's Cactus League game against the Angels.

Duffy has been steady if not spectacular this spring, registering a .300 average and .650 OPS across 20 at-bats. The veteran infielder is on a minor-league deal and likely won't figure into the Opening Day mix for the Cubs, though he gives them a depth option for later in the season. Duffy last appeared in the majors in 2019 with the Rays, slashing .252/.343/.327 across 46 games.