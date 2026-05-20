Conforto is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After a seven-game stretch in which he produced six extra-base hits and drew five walks, Conforto's bat has cooled down during the Cubs' series with Milwaukee. He's gone 0-for-4 with two strikeouts over the first two contests against the Brewers and will take a seat for the second day in a row Wednesday. Conforto may still be the Cubs' favored option at designated hitter versus right-handed pitching, but Miguel Amaya will start at DH on Wednesday against Brewers lefty Kyle Harrison.