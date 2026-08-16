Cubs' Michael Conforto: Smacks 10th home run Saturday

Conforto went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 8-4 loss to the Cardinals.

Conforto took St. Louis starter Michael McGreevy deep in the second inning with two runners on, giving him 10 long balls and 30 RBI through 81 games this season. The veteran outfielder is still seeing occasional playing time against right-handed pitching, but Chicago's addition of Tyrone Taylor before the trade deadline has added more depth to the outfield, which has cut into Conforto's role. He'll have reduced fantasy appeal unless there's an injury that pushes him into the lineup more regularly.