Rucker (3-1) tossed two scoreless innings of relief to earn the win in Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Cardinals. He didn't allow a hit or a walk, and struck out one.

Rucker now has three victories in his past seven appearances after having no wins across his first 39 games at the MLB level dating back to last season. That shows the volatility of relief pitching, though Rucker has also taken on a more prominent bullpen role for the Cubs with Scott Effross, Mychal Givens and David Robertson all getting traded before the deadline. Rucker should continue to appear in high-leverage spots, though his value will be capped unless he challenges Rowan Wick and Brandon Hughes for save opportunities.