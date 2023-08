The Cubs optioned Rucker to Triple-A Iowa on Thursday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Keegan Thompson is up to replace him in Chicago's bullpen ahead of Thursday's series opener versus the Pirates. Rucker, 29, has registered a 4.91 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 40:19 K:BB over 40.1 innings of relief this year in the majors.