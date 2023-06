The Cubs recalled Rucker from Triple-A Iowa on Wednesday, Taylor McGregor of Marquee Sports Network reports.

Rucker will rejoin the Cubs' bullpen following the placement of Edwin Rios (undisclosed) on the 10-day injured list. Rucker was enjoying a strong start to the season with Chicago but gave up 10 earned runs in 8.1 innings over his last four appearances, leading to his demotion May 28. Now that he's back, Rucker will likely return to a multi-inning relief role.