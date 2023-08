The Cubs recalled Rucker from Triple-A Iowa on Tuesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Rucker will return to the Cubs' bullpen mix ahead of Tuesday night's game against the White Sox. The 29-year-old right-hander has posted a 5.03 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 39:17 K:BB across 39.1 major-league innings this season.