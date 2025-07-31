The Nationals traded Soroka to the Cubs on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Christian Franklin and infielder Ronny Cruz, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Soroka hasn't found much success this season as a part of the Nationals' rotation, as he sports a 4.87 ERA and 1.13 WHIP across 81.1 innings (16 starts), though his 4.11 FIP indicates he's fallen victim to a bit of bad luck this year. The 27-year-old righty will likely bolster the back end of the Cubs' rotation as they make their push for the postseason. Otherwise, Chicago may move him back into the bullpen to work as a long reliever.