Amaya (finger) returned to the Double-A Tennessee lineup Tuesday and has started at designated hitter in each of the club's last three games, going 3-for-12 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run.

Amaya was out of action for nearly two weeks while recovering from a dislocated ring finger on his left hand, but it's apparently no longer an issue for him at the plate. The 23-year-old will be limited to DH duty for Tennessee the rest of the season after he underwent Tommy John surgery last winter, but the Cubs expect him to resume duties behind the plate in the Arizona Fall League, per Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Daily Herald.