Amaya was removed from Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to a leg injury, Blake Murphy of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Amaya landed awkwardly on first base while legging out an infield single in the eighth inning and had to leave the game on a cart. The 26-year-old backstop was playing in his first game since returning from an oblique injury that sidelined him for nearly three months, and although the Cubs have yet to determine the severity of his latest injury, he's likely destined to spend more time on the IL.