Amaya, who is in his first big league camp this year, could start the season with Double-A Tennessee, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

The 20-year-old catcher is getting his first taste of the MLB level this spring, but the Cubs are in no rush to make him their everyday backstop with Willson Contreras around. Amaya spent 2019 at High-A Myrtle Beach and had a .235/.351/.402 slash line with 11 home runs and 24 doubles in 99 games.