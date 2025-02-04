With the Cubs adding Carson Kelly earlier in the offseason, Amaya may have to settle for a smaller role behind the plate, Jordan Bastian and Adam McCalvy of MLB.com report.

Amaya went from 53 games played as a rookie in 2023 to 117 games last year, but he's yet to really make his mark at the plate, as he posted an OPS below .700 in each of the two seasons. Kelly also hasn't been a consistent offensive threat at the MLB level, though the 30-year-old does at least give the Cubs a veteran presence at catcher. Both players may end up splitting time until one of them seizes a larger role. The situation dampens Amaya's 2025 fantasy outlook to a degree, but he could still emerge as a useful player if he starts to hit like he did in the minors a few years ago.