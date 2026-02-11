Amaya (ankle) said his body feels "100 percent, good to go" heading into the World Baseball Classic and the regular season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Amaya had an injury-riddled 2025 campaign, with a sprained ankle in mid-August ultimately shutting him down. Before that, the catcher missed about two and a half months due to an oblique strain. Overall, Amaya managed to appear in only 28 games for the Cubs. He said he feels recovered now, and the backstop is prepared to play for Panama in the upcoming WBC as a ramp-up to the regular season. The 26-year-old did muster a career-best .814 OPS last year despite the injuries, and if he can stay healthy, he figures to split time behind the plate with Carson Kelly in 2026. While the arrangement could limit Amaya's ceiling, he still has the offensive talent to take a step forward from a fantasy perspective, particularly if Kelly slumps or gets hurt.