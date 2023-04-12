Amaya (foot) has started at catcher in two of Double-A Tennessee's first four games, going 1-for-7 with a solo home run.

Amaya didn't make an appearance during the Cubs' Cactus League slate until March 28, but he showed enough improvement in his recovery from the Lisfranc fracture in his left foot that he suffered while playing with the Double-A club last September to avoid a stint on the injured list to open the 2023 campaign. The 23-year-old was limited to serving exclusively as a designated hitter in 2022 after he returned from Tommy John surgery, but he looks like he'll be able to play catcher on a full-time basis this season.