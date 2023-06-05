Amaya went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Padres.

Amaya's home run in the third inning against Drew Carlton was the first of his MLB career. The 24-year-old, who debuted with the Cubs earlier this year, was just recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Saturday to replace Justin Steele (forearm) on the roster. Veterans Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart are mainstays behind the plate, but Amaya could push the issue if he hits well and Chicago decides it wants to go younger at some point.