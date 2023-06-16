Amaya went 1-for-3 with a walk and solo home run in Friday's win over the Orioles.

Yan Gomes and Tucker Barnhart remain the Cubs' primary catchers, but manager David Ross has been getting Amaya involved when he can. The rookie has been paired up with Kyle Hendricks the last two times through the rotation and has garnered a few starts at DH against left-handed starters. Amaya's offensive upside has been on display, but as long as Gomes and Barnhart are healthy, he won't get enough at-bats to crack fantasy relevancy in standard leagues.